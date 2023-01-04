Brewers get pitcher Bryse Wilson in trade with Pirates

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced Wednesday, Jan. 4.

In exchange, the Pirates will acquire cash.

Wilson, 25, has appeared in 56 games (43 starts) since 2018 with the Atlanta Braves and Pirates. Twenty-five of those appearances came with the Pirates last season. He has a career 5.54 ERA.

The Braves selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and pitched for the team during the 2020 postseason. He was traded from Atlanta to Pittsburgh in 2021.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated right-handed pitcher Trevor Kelley for assignment. Kelley appeared in 18 games for the Brewers last season, posting a 6.08 ERA.

