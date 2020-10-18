Expand / Collapse search

Battle of the Bays: Rodgers, Brady square off for only 3rd time

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

TAMPA, Fla. - The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Florida on Sunday, Oct. 18 -- and will pit two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks of all time. Kickoff for this marquis matchup is set for 3:25 p.m. only on FOX6 -- and then stick around for a FOX6 News Special following the game. 

Sunday's game will be only the third time Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have battled against each other in their long careers.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks understand they’re the focal point of the matchup on Sunday, but reject the notion it’ll be Brady vs. Rodgers.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field following a loss against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen

“When you play against another great quarterback, you always know those are the tough teams to beat because they’re prepared, they’re going to play well on offense, they’ve got a very talented defense. It just means you can’t make a lot of mistakes,” Brady said.

Rodgers, who has thrown for 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions through four games, struck a similar tone.

“I’m not playing against Tom; I’m playing against the Buccaneers’ defense. That’s how it should be viewed,” Rodgers said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

