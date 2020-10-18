Battle of the Bays: Bucs lead 38-10 as Rodgers, Brady square off

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Florida on Sunday, Oct. 18 -- and will pit two of the NFL's greatest quarterback of all time. Kickoff for this marquis matchup is set for 3:25 p.m. only on FOX6 -- and then stick around for a FOX6 News Special following the game.

Sunday's game will be only the third time Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have battled against each other in their long careers.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks understand they’re the focal point of the matchup on Sunday, but reject the notion it’ll be Brady vs. Rodgers.

Rodgers, who has thrown for 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions through four games, struck a similar tone.

The Green Bay Packers were the first to score with a 39-yard field goal by Mason Crosby. Green Bay led Tampa Bay 3-0 with about 10:30 left in the first quarter.

With less than two minutes to go in the first, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ran the ball and dove into the end zone, but he was ruled down before the goal line.

With under a minute left in the first quarter, Packers RB Aaron Jones ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. With the extra point, the Packers extended their lead to 10-0.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a touchdown after Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception of the season to Jamel Dean with about 12:45 left in the first half. The extra point cut the Packers' lead to 10-7.

Rodgers threw another interception with just over 11 minutes left in the first half. The deflected pass bounced into the hands of Mike Edwards, marking two interceptions in three passes for Rodgers.

It led to a Ronald Jones II touchdown run, putting Tampa Bay in the lead 14-10 with 11:02 left in the first half.

Bucs' rookie Tyler Johnson extended Tampa Bay's lead to 21-10 with a touchdown catch with 4:35 left in the second quarter. It was Johnson's first career touchdown.

A touchdown pass from Bucs' QB Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski, their 91st such connection, allowed Tampa Bay to extend their lead to 28-10 just before halftime.

Tampa Bay scored first in the third with a 50-yard field goal, extending the Bucs' lead to 31-10.

Ronald Jones II marked his first career multiple touchdown game with a second TD catch with under 3 minutes to go in the third quarter, bringing the score to 38-10, Tampa Bay leading.