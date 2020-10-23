Army-Navy game being moved to West Point due to Philadelphia's attendance limits

article

The 121st Army-Navy game will be played at West Point’s Michie Stadium instead of the traditional site in Philadelphia.

The academies made the announcement Friday. The move is being made due to attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania because of the novel coronavirus. Those limits would not allow the entire Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.

Under current city guidelines, attendance is limited to just 7,500 persons inside Lincoln Financial Field including players, coaches, and staff.

Army gets the Dec. 12 game because the Black Knights are designated as the home team.

It will mark the first time the Army-Navy game has been played at a home site since World War II when Annapolis hosted the 1942 game and West Point the 1943 game.

The two schools also rotated hosting the first four games from 1890-1893.

