Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies at 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died, the team announced on May 30. He was 25.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," the Cardinals said in a statement.

Gladney's official cause of death has not been released.

Gladney, 25, signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals in March. He did not play during the 2021 season after being arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman. He was released by the Minnesota Vikings after he was indicted by a grand jury. Gladney was found not guilty before being signed by the Cardinals.

Gladney a first-round pick out of TCU, played in all 16 games as a rookie during the 2020 season and had 81 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

NFL world reacts to Jeff Gladney's passing