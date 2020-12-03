Seasonal Affective Disorder: What it is and how to treat it

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Do you find yourself feeling down in the dumps every year around this time? Don’t be too quick to brush it off as the winter blues.

People often mistake seasonal affective disorder for the winter blues. While the two may have symptoms in common, seasonal depression is more serious and a form of clinical depression that affects people seasonally. This means that it tends to occur around the same time, every year. For example, symptoms may start during the late fall and last through the winter. It also affects some people during the summer months.

The disorder can cause serious disruption to your life, affecting your mood, sleep, appetite, and energy levels. Eventually, this can take a toll on relationships, work or school, and social life.

Watch for the following symptoms which may indicate seasonal affective disorder.

Feeling depressed

Losing interest in favorite activities

Having low energy

Sleep disturbances

Changes in appetite or weight

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Difficulty concentrating

Feeling hopeless or guilty

Thoughts of harming yourself or others

Suicidal thoughts

There are also symptoms that are specific to the type of seasonal depression.

Winter seasonal affective disorder: oversleeping, appetite changes, weight gain and low energy

Summer seasonal affective disorder: difficulty sleeping or insomnia, poor appetite, weight loss and anxiety

Fortunately, there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and help you feel better. These include:

Cognitive behavioral therapy – This type of therapy can help patients identify and change negative thought patterns and behaviors. Patients also learn healthy ways to cope with the disorder.

Antidepressant medications – Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are the preferred medication for treating seasonal affective disorder. They are thought to be most effective when taken at the start of the season before symptoms appear.

Light therapy – This type of therapy mimics natural outdoor light and can cause a change in brain chemicals linked to mood. During the sessions, a patient is exposed to a bright light within the first hour of waking up each day.

If you suspect you or a loved one has seasonal affective disorder, talk to your personal doctor. He or she can provide the best recommendations for treatment based on your health history. If you need a personal doctor, reach out to your health insurance provider.

