6 Virtual Valentine’s Events with Giving Fest
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.
Looking for a new way to romance your special someone this Valentine’s Day? Giving Fest is an all-virtual festival with over 100 events presented by local businesses of all kinds. From DIY workshops to behind-the-scenes tours, there’s fun for everyone.
Not only will you dazzle your partner, but you’ll both have the warm, fuzzy satisfaction of knowing that you’re supporting a local business in their time of need. You can search all Giving Fest events here, or start with these fun, romantic options.
Hot Chocolate Choc-cuterie with Kilwins Bayshore
- January 31
- Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day and learn how to prepare a Choc-cuterie board perfect for Valentine’s Day or any special night.
Virtual Valentine’s Cookies with Milwaukee Public Market
- February 4
- Patty Stark will guide you through making some delicious sweets for your sweetie during this fun hands-on, interactive class.
My Bloody Valentine with Gothic Milwaukee
- February 10
- If your taste in romance runs toward the gothic, tune in for tales of deadly affairs and true love turned tragic.
Date Night Cooking Class with Glorioso’s
- February 13
- DIY a delicious night in and learn how to make chicken piccata with a side of soft polenta and a delicious flourless chocolate cupcake for dessert.
Take & Make: Wood Sign Session with Splash Studio
- February 13
- Pick up a painting kit, then tune in for a live virtual class with a Splash Studio artist. This workshop features romantic wooden signs.
Milwaukee’s Greatest Love Stories with Milwaukee Food & City Tours
- February 14
- Celebrate Valentine’s traditions and great love stories from Milwaukee. Add a Breakfast in Bed gift box for a delicious in-person treat to pair with this virtual tour.
Giving Fest is on now and runs through February 28. Don’t miss out on more than 100 virtual events from Milwaukee’s local businesses.
