Open Record: Power play

A wealthy donor threatens to wipe out a youth hockey program's upcoming season unless the board that runs the program gives up control. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains why hundreds of kids could be frozen out of a public school's ice rink. The FOX6 Investigators also talk about why school officials say there's nothing they can do to stop it. In our Off the Record segment, the team is hypothetically forced to banish one condiment for life.

