Year after its creation, results to be revealed on Milwaukee Overdose Response Unit

The Milwaukee Fire Department will offer interim results on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from the yearlong partnership with the Milwaukee Health Department and National Association of City County Health Officials (NACCHO).

It was a year ago when officials formed the Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative (MORI) in response to the overdose crisis in Milwaukee County. A news release indicates MORI utilizes opioid-related overdose data from MFD to initiate a rapid response by a trained community paramedic and peer support specialists to engage clients in treatment and recovery services following an overdose.

City officials are expected to have a news conference on this matter at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference.