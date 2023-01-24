Yakima, Washington shooting: 3 dead after 'random' shooting at convenience store

Police are looking for a suspect Tuesday morning after a three people were shot and killed at a convenience store in Yakima.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man shooting people near 18th Street and Nob Hill Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three people dead inside the Circle K store.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said there was a second shooting across the street at the ARCO/ampm convenience store.

Police said the suspect walked into the Circle K store and started shooting. After the suspect left the Circle K, he walked across street, shot into a car and stole the vehicle.

The suspect drove away from the scene, and car the suspect is driving was described as a gray or silver Chrysler sedan.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, who is a Yakima County resident.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Murray said police have security video from the store and eyewitnesses have provided information.

"It appears to be a random situation," Murray said. "There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting."

Police initially believed that the suspect may have shot a fourth person who was in a nearby vehicle before stealing the car and fleeing the scene, but the Yakima Police Department later said that new information suggested there may not have been a fourth victim after all.

"I want to remind everybody that this is really new. It’s dynamic, things are changing, we are getting new information constantly," Murray said.

Nob Hill Blvd. between 16th and 18th streets will be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation, police said.

Police did not immediately release additional details about the victims, but said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Yakima has nearly 100,000 residents and is about 140 miles southeast of Seattle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.