BART train drags woman to death as she's tethered to dog

A BART passenger was dragged and killed by a train departing the Powell Street station as she was on the platform but her leashed dog remained inside the car, authorities said Tuesday.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified her as Amy Adams, 41, of San Francisco.

Adams had a dog attached to her waist, had boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train Monday afternoon in San Francisco, but "at the very last second, right as the doors were closing," she disembarked, leaving the dog inside the train, BART said, without specifically naming the woman.

Adams also appeared to be waving at someone, BART said.

BART officials said the train left with the dog inside and the woman was dragged and pulled onto the track.

"This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols," said BART Spokesperson Alicia Trost.

The dog was not injured.

SEE ALSO: 2 men arguing over freeway crash are fatally struck by 3rd driver

National transportation officials and BART authorities are investigating how that happened about 3:15 p.m.

BART said there was was no visual indication the dog was a service animal, but it is under investigation.

Heather Besos, who works in a San Francisco dental office, was at the Powell station after the tragedy occurred.

She saw a woman named Angela standing with a German shepherd which was wearing a service vest. Angela ended up bringing the dog to a station agent, who then returned it to Adams' roommate, Besos said.

Besos also heard a mother and daughter crying because they saw Adams get dragged by her backpack after banging on the doors of the moving train.

The Powell Street station was closed for about two hours.

BART’s chief safety officer is working with National Transportation Safety Board investigators and BART Police and the investigation is on-going.

Advertisement

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter.