Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon; FOX6 hosts Friday, March 11

article

This Friday morning, March 11, the cute factor will be out of control for the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tails will be wagging, toys and treats will abound! We’ll even have a Puppy Play Pen that you can watch to get your fill of puppy fun!

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive any general government funding and is not part of any national group. All funds raised through the Pet Telethon will go directly to support local animals in our community.

Every penny raised stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Phones will open Friday, March 11 at 6 a.m. sharp -- and our volunteers will gladly take your donation.

You can also donate online or text WHS to 91999.