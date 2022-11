article

Taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Badgers have a chance to own the West Division crown but must win their final two games while hoping for favorable results elsewhere.

Quarter 1

Badgers go back and forth with the Cornhuskers; the score is 0-0.

Quarter 2

Trey Palmer scores the first touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half. The score is now 0-7.