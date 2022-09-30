Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months

Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made.

For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.

"When duty calls, the brave, answer 157 MEB," said Zyta Miller.

"Every time we get to deploy, protecting Americas interest is always great," said Sgt. Kevin Hardy.

Sgt. Kevin Hardy

For Jada Fleming, it is her first deployment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s my first time out of the country also so definitely will be an experience, something new to be away from home," Fleming.

Jada Fleming

Fleming said it will be an adjustment being away from her family for ten months.

"Just to watch her transformation from a little girl when we brought her home and here is she right now getting ready to go to another continent," said Michael Fleming, Jada's father.

For Sgt. Hardy, this is not his first rodeo.

"This will be my third deployment," the sergeant said.

Hardy said leaving his kids does not get easier. But his daughters are excited to hear about their dad's new adventure.

Sgt. Mark Degner said it's a missing that is writing a new page in Wisconsin's history book.

"I know we are there to support all our partner nations and also support Africa as a whole," Degner said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

It is a mission the soldiers say could not be completed without the support of their families.

The troops will be deploying on Sunday, Oct. 2. Over the next ten months, they will be focusing on regional security, forming partnerships, and improving the lives of Africans.