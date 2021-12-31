Expand / Collapse search

Winter weather advisory, SE Wisconsin Friday afternoon, evening

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Winter weather advisory for most of SE Wisconsin Friday evening

FOX6's Stephanie Barichello breaks down the details of a winter weather advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin on Friday evening.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Monitor the complete FOX6 Weather forecast for updates.

