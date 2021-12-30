Winter storm warning, 3 counties beginning noon Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties to be in effect from noon on Saturday, Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Monitor the complete FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates.
The NWS warning says heavy snow and blowing snow is expected.
Travel will become very difficult, the alert says. Heavy snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
