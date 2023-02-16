Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee pursuits, 3 squad crashes, man charged

article

Tonnie Gregory, 21, of Milwaukee, faces multiple charges, accused of leading Whitefish Bay and Milwaukee police on separate pursuits in less than an hour on Feb. 6. There were three squad crashes involved in the ordeal.

Gregory faces the following charges:

Fleeing/eluding officer(s)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Misdemeanor bail jumping, two counts

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer(s) causing damage to property

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Resisting an officer

Prosecutors say he was out on bail on Feb. 6 around 4:15 p.m. when Whitefish Bay police saw him going 51 in a 25 mph zone near Santa Monica and Lancaster in Whitefish Bay in a blue GMC SUV.

At Santa Monica and Henry Clay, police attempted a traffic stop, and prosecutors say Gregory briefly stopped before reversing and pulling forward in an attempt to maneuver past a police squad. Police noticed there was a passenger in the vehicle before the driver sped off in reverse until there was an opening in the median on Santa Monica.

Police again tried stopping the SUV, but the driver reversed and pulled forward again, trying to get past the squad, reversing in the wrong direction at 40 miles per hour, nearly striking parked cars and causing other drivers to take evasive action.

A criminal complaint says after Gregory reversed over a median and hit a squad, officers positioned their vehicles for a high-risk traffic stop.

An officer was able to grab onto the steering wheel through the open driver's side window while other officers pulled the passenger from the SUV. Prosecutors say Gregory pulled forward, and an officer, fearing he would be hit, drew his service weapon. Gregory then sped off, the complaint says.

The Whitefish Bay pursuit was terminated when officers lost sight of the SUV.

About 45 minutes later, around 5 p.m., Milwaukee police spotted the SUV near 71st and Hampton, and prosecutors say Gregory again sped away from officers.

A Milwaukee police pursuit ended when Gregory crashed into a pole in an alley between 77th and 76th Streets. The complaint says his vehicle rolled over.

Two other squads also struck poles as the 2.1-mile pursuit came to an end. Prosecutors say it reached speeds of 80 mph, more than double the speed limit in the area.

After the crash, the complaint says Gregory took off running, scrambling through yards in the neighborhood near 77th and Kathryn, where he was eventually taken into custody. Prosecutors say he had THC and cocaine on him.

He was out on bail in a Waukesha County drug case in which he's also accused of resisting arrest, the complaint says.

Gregory made his initial appearance in court Feb. 11. Cash bond was set at $20,000.