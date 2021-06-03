What to buy in June

Father’s Day and graduation season are here, which means there will be seasonal deals to cash in on.

And, this year, Amazon Prime Day is in June! It falls on the 21st and 22nd so expect big sales across the board from Amazon and other retailers who will be joining in as well.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

Here are top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Want to spend some time out and about with your little one?

The Britax B-Lively Stroller is $204 at Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target. The stroller earned top scores in CR’s tests for safety and maneuverability.

And while you’re outside, you’ll want to protect your skin from the sun and bugs.

The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 is $9 at Amazon and Walmart.

And the Repel Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent2 is $5 at Amazon and Walmart.

Next up, drills. You’ll save some money on the DeWalt Cordless 12-Volt Drill for $130 at Amazon.

It scores well in CR’s power and speed tests.

And while you’re working on the house, June is a great month for deals on pressure washers, but before you make that commitment to buy, CR says to think about a few things.

You may not need to buy a pressure washer. You can rent one from a store like Home Depot or Lowe’s if you just have a small project.

And last, keep your dad healthy all year long with a blood pressure monitor.

CR found the Omron 10 Series Blood Pressure Monitor for $69 at Best Buy and Walmart.

Consumer Reports says to keep in mind that the deals included in this report can be gone before you know it, so you should take advantage of a sale early, especially on popular products.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that buys everything it tests.

CR has no financial relationship with any manufacturers or products featured in this report.

Have a great month, and enjoy the start to summer!

