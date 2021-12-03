What to buy in December

Whether it’s major holiday gifts like pricey tech or home goods, or more affordable stocking stuffers,

December is one of the best times to find a sale on almost anything.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

We’re seeing a lot of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals continuing in the early days of December.

They may not last all month long, so the earlier you can shop, the better.

Here are the top products to look out for in this special holiday edition of the Best Time to Buy.

First up, headphones. CR found Sony wireless earphones for $248 at Abt Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

While a bit of splurge, CR says they’re among the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones it has tested.

Next, kick your favorite recipes up a notch with new cookware. A Cuisinart 12-piece set is now $220 at Amazon.

CR says the nonstick cookware aces all its tough tests.

And if you’re a coffee lover, you might perk up to this sale.

The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is now on sale for $120 at Amazon and Best Buy.

It does a lot more than just brew coffee, and it scores well across the board in CR’s tests.

Next, keep your life connected with a new smart speaker.

The 4th generation Amazon Echo is now $60 at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Lowe’s, Staples, and Target.

And finally, end the year right with a big upgrade to your living room.

Earlier in the season, CR spoke with a lot of industry experts and analysts who said that the best deals were going to be on larger TVs, 65 inches and bigger.

And CR did see a lot of great deals on those big screen TVs in November, and they’re continuing into December.

CR found a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV for $550 at Best Buy and Target.

It’s internet-enabled and earned a score of Very Good for color accuracy and 4K UHD picture quality.

Because of the supply-chain problems affecting inventory and shipping, the items you want may be out of stock or you might not get them in time for the holidays.

So don’t wait to buy.

Or Consumer Reports says to look for alternative options like curbside or in-store pickup.

Have a safe and wonderful December!

Advertisement