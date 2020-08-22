West Allis police ask for help locating 14-year-old runaway

Have you seen her? West Allis police are requesting the public's help locating a 14-year-old runaway last seen around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, August 21 near S. 57th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue.

Dantesia Johnson is described as approximately 5’6”, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in French braids. She has pierced ears and braces.

She was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, denim jacket, shorts, white crocs and carrying a backpack.

Dantesia has been entered into NCIC as a runaway and left her residence without her asthma medication.

If you know the whereabouts of Dantesia, you're asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 reference case 20-029942.