'We need to do better:' Racial slur found on Burlington school playground

A racial slur was allegedly found written in woodchips here at Cooper Elementary School. The same school where a teacher recently came under fire by some -- and drew support from others after teaching her class about systemic racism.

Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism

"I thought it was very disturbing for children to have to find it, but also for it to be written there in the first place," said Darnisha Garbade of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. "They shouldn`t have to be exposed to those kinds of things."

That leaves Garbade, the president of the coalition, disturbed, but not surprised.

"I definitely think it was deliberate, I don't think it was accidental that racial slurs were etched in the woodchips here at Cooper Elementary," she said.

She says late last week, a racial slur was found written in woodchips alongside the word "die."

She says at least one piece of equipment was flipped over.

This comes just days after classroom controversy at this very same school, where a 4th-grade teacher's lesson about the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism.

That drew dozens of community members to a board meeting where some spoke for — and others against — the curriculum.

"We need to do better. We're failing our children, not just children of color, but all children," Garbade said.

On Monday, when asked about the racial slur, a spokeswoman with the Burlington Area School District said "while the police were investigating, students were not allowed in the area."

On Friday, while the incident wasn't specifically addressed -- "an open letter to the community" was released from BASD's superintendent rejecting "all forms of racism" and pledging to provide a "safe, secure and respectful environment free from discrimination."

We reached out to the Burlington Police Department for more details, but did not immediately hear back about the investigation.