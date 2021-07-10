WE Energies needs new 'Ambassa-dog'

There are just a few days left to enter your dog for a chance to be WE Energies' next safe digging "ambassa-dog!"

They're looking for an adorable pup who can help spread an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

Take advantage of this beautiful weather and snap a photo or two of your dog digging or in his or her favorite place to dig. Then, fill out this form before 11:59 p.m. July 13.

Keep in mind, you must be a We Energies customer to participate. Please send them a high-quality image to be considered.

After they narrow entries down to the finalists, everyone will be able to vote for the top dog. The ulti-mutt winner will be featured in an ad at We Energies’ Energy Park at the Wisconsin State Fair and featured in our safe digging awareness campaign all year long.

