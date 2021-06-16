Critically missing Wauwatosa man has PTSD, cognitive disability

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a critically missing 31-year-old man.

Police said Earl Mohme was last seen around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 near 60th and Lloyd. He suffers from PTSD and is cognitively disabled.

Mohme was last seen wearing a red racing shirt, red shorts, black shoes, white socks, and a red and black baseball hat with a clown on the front. He typically has a wrestling backpack with him.

Mohme is 6' tall and 220 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head. He has a few days' growth of facial hair.

Mohme is a fan of wrestling and will stop to talk to anyone about it.

If you know of Mohme’s whereabouts or have seen him, please call the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

