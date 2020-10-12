Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Wauwatosa curfew lifted; city officials discuss next steps

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Wauwatosa
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - After five nights of protests, Wauwatosa city leaders will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to address the city's next steps after its curfew was lifted Monday at 6 a.m.

Wauwatosa police said they made four arrests Sunday night for breaking curfew. Local leaders have criticized the police for being overly aggressive as dozens of protesters — including family members of Alvin Cole — have been arrested during the curfew. 

A curfew was put in place after protests began after the district attorney said there would be no charges against Mensah for the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber and Mayor Dennis McBride are holding a news conference on Monday morning where media can ask questions and discuss the city's plans moving forward.

Read the latest release from Wauwatosa police:

Arrests made on 5th night of protests in Wauwatosa; curfew to expire
slideshow

Arrests made on 5th night of protests in Wauwatosa; curfew to expire

The groups of protesters primarily gathered near Wauwatosa City Hall and Washington Park following the district attorney's decision not to charge the officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole. 

Wauwatosa PD releases footage, says bottles thrown at officers
slideshow

Wauwatosa PD releases footage, says bottles thrown at officers

The Wauwatosa Police Department on Saturday released video, including body camera footage, of law enforcement activity pertaining to protests on Oct. 9.