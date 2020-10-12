Wauwatosa curfew lifted; city officials discuss next steps

After five nights of protests, Wauwatosa city leaders will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to address the city's next steps after its curfew was lifted Monday at 6 a.m.

Wauwatosa police said they made four arrests Sunday night for breaking curfew. Local leaders have criticized the police for being overly aggressive as dozens of protesters — including family members of Alvin Cole — have been arrested during the curfew.

A curfew was put in place after protests began after the district attorney said there would be no charges against Mensah for the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber and Mayor Dennis McBride are holding a news conference on Monday morning where media can ask questions and discuss the city's plans moving forward.

Read the latest release from Wauwatosa police: