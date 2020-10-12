Wauwatosa city leaders to hold news conference Monday

After five nights of protests, Wauwatosa city leaders will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to address the city's next steps after its curfew was lifted Monday morning.

A curfew was put in place after protests began after the district attorney said there would be no charges against Mensah for the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Wauwatosa police have made dozens of arrests for breaking curfew and local leaders have criticized the police for being overly aggressive.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber and Mayor Dennis McBride are holding a news conference where media can ask questions and discuss the city's plans moving forward.