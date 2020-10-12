Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa city leaders to hold news conference Monday

By
Published 
Wauwatosa
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wauwatosa curfew expires at 6 a.m.

City leaders set to meet at 10:30 a.m. to discuss next steps after five nights of protests in Wauwatosa.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - After five nights of protests, Wauwatosa city leaders will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to address the city's next steps after its curfew was lifted Monday morning.

A curfew was put in place after protests began after the district attorney said there would be no charges against Mensah for the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Wauwatosa police have made dozens of arrests for breaking curfew and local leaders have criticized the police for being overly aggressive. 

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber and Mayor Dennis McBride are holding a news conference where media can ask questions and discuss the city's plans moving forward.

Arrests made on 5th night of protests in Wauwatosa; curfew to expire
slideshow

Arrests made on 5th night of protests in Wauwatosa; curfew to expire

The groups of protesters primarily gathered near Wauwatosa City Hall and Washington Park following the district attorney's decision not to charge the officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole. 

Wauwatosa PD releases footage, says bottles thrown at officers
slideshow

Wauwatosa PD releases footage, says bottles thrown at officers

The Wauwatosa Police Department on Saturday released video, including body camera footage, of law enforcement activity pertaining to protests on Oct. 9.