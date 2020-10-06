Wauwatosa City Hall to close early Wed., awaiting decision in Mensah case

The Wauwatosa city communications manager confirms for FOX6 News that city hall and the library are closing early on Wednesday, Oct. 7. This is because of an expected announcement from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on whether or not to file criminal charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

Mensah is on administrative leave, with pay, stemming from an officer-involved shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall in February.

Wauwatosa police said ran from police and fired a handgun first before he was shot by Mensah on Feb. 2. However, attorneys for Cole's family say they have video evidence and witness statements that prove that is not true. The Cole family says Alvin did not have a gun.

On July 15, the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission suspended Mensah based on a complaint by the family of Jay Anderson after attorneys argued the case violated law enforcement code, which should result in Mensah's firing. Mensah has since appealed that suspension.

“We have mutual aid agreements with other departments in the area so we have robust plans in place to deal with any unrest,” said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride about the potential for protests. “We expect unrest and we have plans in place to deal in an appropriate fashion, commensurate with whatever level of protests happen.”

Other fatal shooting incidents involving Mensah

Including the Cole shooting, Mensah has been involved in three fatal shootings in five years.

The first happened on July 16, 2015. Antonio Gonzalez, 29, was fatally shot after police said he refused to drop a sword. Mensah and a second officer were cleared in this case later in the year.

Less than a year after that shooting, on June 23, 2016, Jay Anderson was fatally shot in Madison Park in Wauwatosa by Mensah. Police said Anderson had a gun in his possession in the park and Mensah feared for his safety. About six months later, the district attorney announced no charges would be filed against Mensah in this case.

Associated Press contributed to this report.