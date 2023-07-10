Waushara County wildfire, 800 acres 'and growing'

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, fire crews and local agencies responded to the scene of a roughly 800-acre and growing Pallet Fire in Waushara County, southeast of Coloma on Monday, July 10.

As of Monday evening, DNR officials reported a few evacuations in the area and a few structures reported lost.

The DNR reported pine and mixed hardwoods burning along Cumberland Avenue, with the fire traveling northeast. In an update shortly before 7 p.m., the DNR said the fire had reached the area north of Highway 21, growing to 800 acres from 70.

Fire officials noted "erratic fire behavior and reports of torching with the fire moving into the crowns of the trees."

(Jeneveve Phipps via Chime In)

The DNR said Monday evening it was too early to predict when firefighters would have the wildfire under control.

The cause is under investigation.

The DNR noted Monday's weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front, including warm temperatures, low relative humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation due to extended drought.

(Pete Trayler via Chime In)

Eleven other wildfires occurred Monday in DNR protection areas and were suppressed.