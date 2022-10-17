Waukesha police at Extended Stay near Bluemound

Waukesha police were called to the Extended Stay on Plaza Court near Bluemound Road Monday night, Oct. 17 for a shooting.

Police said the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Waukesha police added that this was NOT an active shooter situation, and police said, "We are not looking for any suspects at this time."

"This is a convoluted scene, and we are attempting to get vetted and verified information," said police just after 9 p.m. Monday.

FOX6's crews on scene reported around a dozen squads in front of the hotel. They saw one person taken out of the back of a squad and placed in an ambulance. That ambulance did not have its lights and sirens activated.

Our crews also saw police officers running through the parking lot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News