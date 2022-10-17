Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha police at Extended Stay near Bluemound

Waukesha police were called to the Extended Stay on Plaza Court near Bluemound Road Monday night. Police have only confirmed this was NOT an active shooter incident.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police were called to the Extended Stay on Plaza Court near Bluemound Road Monday night, Oct. 17 for a shooting.

Police said the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Waukesha police added that this was NOT an active shooter situation, and police said, "We are not looking for any suspects at this time." 

"This is a convoluted scene, and we are attempting to get vetted and verified information," said police just after 9 p.m. Monday.

FOX6's crews on scene reported around a dozen squads in front of the hotel. They saw one person taken out of the back of a squad and placed in an ambulance. That ambulance did not have its lights and sirens activated.

Our crews also saw police officers running through the parking lot.

