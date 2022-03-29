Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks hearing Tuesday

Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six people dead, will be back in court Tuesday, March 29. Brooks' defense team is concerned a fair trial isn’t possible in Waukesha County because of the community connection to the case.

During Tuesday's hearing, attorneys are set to discuss a jury questionnaire. The judge said the questionnaire will show if an impartial jury can be put together. Both sides have agreed to an October trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr.

Brooks faces 77 charges in all including the following:

First-degree intentional homicide (six counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (61 counts)

Hit and run-resulting in death (six counts)

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

Misdemeanor battery (two counts)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.