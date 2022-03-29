Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks hearing Tuesday

By
Published 
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks hearing Tuesday

Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six people dead, will be back in court Tuesday, March 29.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six people dead, will be back in court Tuesday, March 29. Brooks' defense team is concerned a fair trial isn’t possible in Waukesha County because of the community connection to the case. 

During Tuesday's hearing, attorneys are set to discuss a jury questionnaire. The judge said the questionnaire will show if an impartial jury can be put together. Both sides have agreed to an October trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr.

Brooks faces 77 charges in all including the following: 

  • First-degree intentional homicide (six counts)
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety (61 counts)
  • Hit and run-resulting in death (six counts)
  • Felony bail jumping (two counts)
  • Misdemeanor battery (two counts)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence. 

Salem Lakes fire equipment for Ukraine
article

Salem Lakes fire equipment for Ukraine

A truckload of donations left the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department Monday after a drive to collect more than 80 fire coats and dozens of helmets and tools to support first responders in Ukraine.

Waukesha County fatal crash; rear-end collision on I-94
article

Waukesha County fatal crash; rear-end collision on I-94

One person is dead and another injured following a crash Monday night, March 28 on westbound I-94 at Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha County.

Veterans board chair steps down amid child pornography charges

Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three felony counts of possession of child pornography on Jan. 23. The embattled leader of the Wisconsin veterans policy board resigned Monday, bowing to mounting pressure to step down.