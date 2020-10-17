WATCH: President Trump campaigns in Janesville

Thousands packed outside a hangar at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville on Saturday night, Oct. 17 where President Donald Trump hosted a campaign event.

The campaign stop was the president's second of the day; he delivered remarks on "the American way of life" in Michigan before traveling to Janesville.

President Trump was the first Republican nominee to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984, when he took the state -- but not Rock County, where he rallied Saturday -- in 2016.

Hillary Clinton underperformed in the county in 2016; her 51% win was much lower than other recent Democratic nominees. When three of the past five presidential elections in Wisconsin were decided by less than a point, you can see why the president and his team keep blitzing the badger state.

The president's rally came as COVID-19 spikes in Wisconsin; a record 3,861 new cases were reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday. Democrats criticized the rally, calling it a "superspreader."

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, all clear after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month, warmed up the crowd in Janesville part way through the president's remarks.

As of Saturday morning, Wisconsin clerks had sent out 1.3 million absentee ballots; already, 61% of those are back. By Wisconsin law, they won't be able to be counted until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Real Clear Politics' average of Wisconsin polls puts Joe Biden ahead by 6.3 points. That was roughly the same as what the polls had for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Biden, ahead of the president's Saturday rally, issued the following statement:

Wisconsin is in the grips of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. Jill and I are praying for the health of those who’ve contracted the virus, and for the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one. We have lost far too many lives to this pandemic — and the sad fact is, it didn’t have to be this way.

President Trump is knowingly downplaying the severity of the virus. At virtually every turn, he has panicked and tried to wish it away, rather than doing the hard work to get it under control. And today, 150,000 fewer Wisconsin workers are employed than when President Trump took office and his failed response to the pandemic has crushed Wisconsin’s economy.

If you send me to the White House, I’ll be ready to tackle this crisis on day one. My administration will trust the science, lead by example, speak the truth to the American people, and help Wisconsin families and small businesses build back better than before.