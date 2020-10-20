WATCH: Officials provide update on COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers and officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, Oct. 20 provided an update on COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

Advertisement

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).