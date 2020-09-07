Virginia city holding ‘reverse parade’ this year for Christmas

Fredericksburg is already making plans for how to safely hold its annual Christmas parade during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the usual format, the Spotsylvania County city will host a “reverse parade,” with stationary floats and spectators who drive by, the Free Lance-Star reported Monday.

The set-up will be similar to a drive-through holiday lights display and will allow for spacing between parade entrants.

The theme is “Light up the Season," and registration for float entrants starts this week.

