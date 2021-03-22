Video shows swarms of mice at Australian farm as region deals with rodent plague

Videos making the rounds on social media are showing the extent of a mice plague that some parts of Australia are having to deal with.

The videos, which was posted by Melanie Moeris on her Facebook profile on March 12, shows many mice running around a farm near the town of Gilgandra. The town, located in Australia's New South Wales state, is about 269 miles (432km) northwest of Sydney.

"What in the world?" one person was heard shouting in one of the videos. As of March 22, the videos were shared 2,900 times on social media.

Cringe aside, the mice problem in Australia's New South Wales state is causing some serious issues.

According to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, some farmers in the area say the mice have done a lot of damage to hay that people were storing. In addition, three people have been bitten by mice, and there's also one report of someone contracting a mice-linked disease called lymphocytic choriomeningitis.

According to a report by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, mice numbers boomed after heavy summer rains fell across eastern Australia. Prior to that, the region was dealing with a years-long drought. Farmers in the New South Wales state are asking the Australian government for help to combat the mice increase, including emergency permission to lay down pesticides to treat the grain.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.