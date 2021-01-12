Video captures DC police officer being dragged from Capitol steps amid chaos

As a riot erupted on Capitol Hill last week in the District, an array of videos and images emerged showing some police posing with protesters, but many more of officers being brutalized or humiliated by pro-Trump activists.

In one particularly savage incident, protesters could be seen dragging a D.C. police officer from the steps of the Capitol, while other demonstrators hurl objects at his fellow officers.

After the officer’s been alternately dragged and carried down the steps in the video recorded by Jarrett Robertson, one protester can be seen popping up from the crowd to strike him on the head.

Finally, he can be seen being escorted through the packed crowd by protesters.

The protesters marched on the Capitol after attending a rally featuring President Donald Trump, who wrapped up his speech by calling on them to "march to the Capitol."

The crowd quickly overwhelmed law enforcement marched into the Capitol building after Congress convened to count the Electoral College votes that made President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory official – a result the president has maintained is fraudulent.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have made dozens of arrests since the riot that enveloped the Capitol building.

FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. police regarding the officer's condition following the incident.

