Vice President Pence to thank workers in La Crosse on Labor Day

2020 Election
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will be in the Milwaukee area early this afternoon, while Vice President Mike Pence will be the LaCrosse area.

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Vice President Mike Pence will visit La Crosse on Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The vice president will speak at Dairyland Power Cooperative to deliver remarks and thank workers. 

Vice President Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 20 when he spoke to workers in Darien.

He was supposed to speak at the commencement celebration for Wisconsin Lutheran College on Aug. 29. However, that appearance was canceled.

Vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will also be in Wisconsin Monday. She's set to tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility in Wauwatosa around 2 p.m.

Sen. Harris will then attend a "Build Back Better" roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners. 

Last week, both President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were in Kenosha.