UW-Madison shifts to remote learning for 2 weeks, quarantines 2 residence halls

In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases among students and employees, the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Wednesday evening, Sept. 9 announced that it would begin virtual instruction for two weeks.

All in-person instruction will be paused from Sept. 10-25. The university also announced that a two-week quarantine will take effect for all residents of Sellery and Witte Residence Halls.

Campus infections have been rising over the last month. According to UW-Madison data, 1,044 students and 26 employees have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 6.

During the two-week remote instruction period, additional campus facilities -- including study spaces at University Libraries and the Wisconsin Union -- will be closed.

UW-Madison has also ordered members of nine fraternities and sororities to quarantine themselves. City of Madison officials on Wednesday warned people who live or work downtown face a greater risk of infection due to the UW-Madison outbreak.

Statement from UW System President Tommy Thompson:

“I support the additional mitigation steps announced by Chancellor Blank today. These steps are not unlike those employed by other universities around the country. Students will remain on campus, as recommended by health experts, and UW-Madison will take a two-week period to deliver all courses online, halting in-class delivery out of an abundance of caution.

"We will continue to remain in close contact with officials at UW-Madison along with local, state and national health experts. Students, faculty and staff must be vigilant to combat this virus. These tactics have proven effective at other universities. Our hospitals have not experienced significant surge or strain. Our substantial testing has generated positive tests. This is not a surprise. Chancellor Blank and the Smart Restart team continue to take immediate steps, informed by data, to contain the spread.

"Finally, it is important to note that each of our universities faces different circumstances and we continue to monitor their situations daily. At this time, the other 12 universities are continuing to operate as expected.”

Additional details about the transition are available online at wisc.edu.

Colleges across the country have been grappling with outbreaks in recent weeks after choosing to return to in-person instruction. But UW System schools took a major financial hit after shutting down this spring and system Thompson insisted on opening campuses this fall despite the warning signs.

RELATED: View the University of Wisconsin System coronavirus dashboards

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said at a Milwaukee Press Club event that he supported UW schools opening this fall, saying it was an “uphill fight” but opening dorms to students was bringing “some normalcy to thousands of kids.”