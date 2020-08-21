USGS reporting 3.2 magnitude earthquake outside Detroit Beach in Monroe County

The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 3.2 earthquake struck in southeast Michigan Friday night.

The USGS reports it happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. EST outside of Detroit Beach, which is in Monroe County about 40 miles south of Detroit. The USGS initially reported it with a 3.4 magnitude.

FOX 2 received numerous calls and emails from viewers saying they felt tremors, some even big enough to shake the house.

No injuries or major damages have been reported, though some people report hearing a loud boom before they felt the shake.

Reports into the USGS say the effects were felt as far north as Sterling Heights and as far south as Bowling Green, Ohio.

Earthquakes aren't common in Michigan. In fact, it's an event that happens once about every five years.

The last one here was in 2015 with a 4.2 magnitude. The largest that's ever been recorded in Michigan was in 1947 with a magnitude of 4.6.

So how do these earthquakes happen here in Michigan? We're not on any big tectonic plates, but there are smaller fault lines that run around the state. And when there's movement in those fault lines it can cause an earthquake, though they'll typically be pretty small as we've experienced.

