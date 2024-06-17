UScellular Connection stage lineup for June 20-22, 2024
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to the UScellular Connection Stage this week!
It’s Summerfest 2024 and that means music, food and fun! There are lots of great artists coming to the UScellular Connection Stage with FOX6 this week. Stop by and enjoy.
- June 20 – David Kushner, Jonah Kagen, Chance Peña, 5pm to Nowhere, Lily Fitts
- June 21 – EMF, Modern English, Jesus Jones
- June 22 – Black Pumas, Hans Williams, Allen Stone
We’ll see you at the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest.