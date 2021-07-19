US Senate: Wisconsin has key role in which party takes control

We are 477 days before Wisconsin plays a key role in who controls the U.S. Senate – and now, we are getting a peek into the candidates' war chests.

New ratings from the Cook Political Report say there is a toss-up senate race. But leading the fundraising race is Sen. Ron Johnson. In April, May, and June, Johnson raised $1.2 million.

"He’s not even a declared candidate and if you look at where his support is coming from, it’s coming from a lot of smaller donations, donations less than $200 -- and those are the grassroots supporters that he’s always relied on," said Ben Voelkel, former Johnson spokesman.

Ben Voelkel

In fact, Johnson's leading in capturing those small-dollar donations. But the sitting senator has said again and again, he is undecided about running in 2022.

"I don’t have to make that decision for quite some time. These campaigns are way too long, they spend way too much money. I’m doing everybody a favor taking time to decide and taking time to announce," said U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin).

Sen. Ron Johnson

Johnson's possible Democratic rivals are already bringing in that money – it is a first test for voters.

"Primary voters are going to be concerned about: are you going to be able to bring in the big haul that is required to be able to win the race? It really becomes a question of perception and electability," said Shawn Matson, Democratic strategist.

Alex Lasry

Alex Lasry, on leave with the Milwaukee Bucks, tops Democratic senate hopefuls – having raised $1 million. State Treasurer Sara Godlewski has raised $513,000 – and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson has raised $240,000. Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino raised $100,000, which included a $70,000 loan she made to the campaign. Adam Murphy, a business consultant from Franklin, put $100,000 into his campaign. Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, raised about $51,000 over the period. Steven Olikara, founder and former chief executive of Millennial Action Project, is considering running and his exploratory committee raised $61,000.

All of the candidates had to reveal their war chests in filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Joe Zepecki

"It is very early. It is so early there are very few indicators of the relative strength of these different democrats running for office. And that’s why they matter. It is one of the very few benchmarks that folks have to look at and say: this candidate is stronger or weaker than the other one. And that is why these numbers matter," said Joe Zepecki, Democratic strategist.

It is expected that Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will jump into the U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, July 20. He is planning a speech in Milwaukee at noon.