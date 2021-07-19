Expand / Collapse search

US Senate: Wisconsin has key role in which party takes control

By
Published 
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin's key role in US Senate

Wisconsin will play a key role in who controls the U.S. Senate – and now, we are getting a peek into the candidates' war chests.

MILWAUKEE - We are 477 days before Wisconsin plays a key role in who controls the U.S. Senate – and now, we are getting a peek into the candidates' war chests.

New ratings from the Cook Political Report say there is a toss-up senate race. But leading the fundraising race is Sen. Ron Johnson. In April, May, and June, Johnson raised $1.2 million.

"He’s not even a declared candidate and if you look at where his support is coming from, it’s coming from a lot of smaller donations, donations less than $200 -- and those are the grassroots supporters that he’s always relied on," said Ben Voelkel, former Johnson spokesman.

Ben Voelkel

Ben Voelkel

In fact, Johnson's leading in capturing those small-dollar donations. But the sitting senator has said again and again, he is undecided about running in 2022.

"I don’t have to make that decision for quite some time. These campaigns are way too long, they spend way too much money. I’m doing everybody a favor taking time to decide and taking time to announce," said U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin).

Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson

Johnson's possible Democratic rivals are already bringing in that money – it is a first test for voters.

"Primary voters are going to be concerned about: are you going to be able to bring in the big haul that is required to be able to win the race? It really becomes a question of perception and electability," said Shawn Matson, Democratic strategist.

Alex Lasry

Alex Lasry

Alex Lasry, on leave with the Milwaukee Bucks, tops Democratic senate hopefuls – having raised $1 million. State Treasurer Sara Godlewski has raised $513,000 – and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson has raised $240,000. Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino raised $100,000, which included a $70,000 loan she made to the campaign. Adam Murphy, a business consultant from Franklin, put $100,000 into his campaign. Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, raised about $51,000 over the period. Steven Olikara, founder and former chief executive of Millennial Action Project, is considering running and his exploratory committee raised $61,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

All of the candidates had to reveal their war chests in filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Joe Zepecki

Joe Zepecki

"It is very early. It is so early there are very few indicators of the relative strength of these different democrats running for office. And that’s why they matter. It is one of the very few benchmarks that folks have to look at and say: this candidate is stronger or weaker than the other one. And that is why these numbers matter," said Joe Zepecki, Democratic strategist.

It is expected that Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will jump into the U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, July 20. He is planning a speech in Milwaukee at noon.

Deer District expanded, allow up to 65K fans for Game 6 watch party
slideshow

Deer District expanded, allow up to 65K fans for Game 6 watch party

The Milwaukee Bucks just announced a massive expansion in the Deer District watch party set for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The space has been adjusted to accommodate up to 65,000 fans.

Humane society welcomes 44 kittens; donations needed
slideshow

Humane society welcomes 44 kittens; donations needed

Over the weekend of July 17 and 18, Elmbrook Humane Society welcomed 44 kittens as part of an intake transfer from a small shelter in Oklahoma.