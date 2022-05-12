US 45 closed in Racine County following pursuit, 1 in custody
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office closed down US 45 from HWY 20 to HWY K on Thursday, May 12 to assist the Oak Creek Police Department and the Franklin Police Department in the investigation of a pursuit that ended on US-45/N. Raynor Avenue.
One person was taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public.
US 45/N. Raynor Road will be shut down for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
