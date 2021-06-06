Two suspects arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, law enforcement sources say

Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection to the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, law enforcement sources announced Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol arrested both suspects, Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24 and Wynne Lee, 23 at their Costa Mesa home.

Their bail was set at $1,000,000 each and both are expected to be charged with murder, authorities said.

Leos was shot and killed on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange on May 21. Aiden and his mother were traveling from their Costa Mesa home to his kindergarten class in Yorba Linda.

"On behalf of Border Division Chief Omar Watson, and the Santa Ana Area, we are deeply grateful for the professionalism and tireless commitment of our investigators who have worked on this case from day one to find those responsible for Aiden’s death," said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. "While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind and to rest assured the CHP will work with the Orange County District Attorney to bring justice for Aiden."

CHP Border Division Chief Watson also thanked the Southern California community for its "indescribable outpouring of concern and hundreds of tips" that helped investigators find the killers. "The Department has been in regular contact with the victim’s family and I assure you they, like us, are committed to seeing justice served," Watson said.

"This senseless crime tore at the community's heart and brought it together in outrage and sheer determination to find Aiden's killers," said Orange County Third District Supervisor Donald Wagner. "The CHP and District Attorney's office have been relentless in the pursuit of justice for Aiden. I congratulate them on these arrests and thank them for their dedication to the people of Orange County."

Funeral services were held on Saturday and only family, friends and invited guests were able to attend the service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda and livestreamed on YouTube.

Among the remarks by Aiden's mother, Joanna Cloonan: "You loved to play with toys for hours. You would create a whole world with characters within your vivid imagination."

Cloonan was driving Aiden to school on May 21, the morning he was killed, and noted: "Violence is an unacceptable way to settle our differences and because of this, my son lost his life."

"The senseless tragedy of Aiden Leos’ death has been felt by the entire community," Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens said in late May. "We want to do what’s necessary to bring Aiden’s killer to justice, to take him or her off our streets, and to deter others from engaging in this type of dangerous conduct."

A cumulative reward of $500,000 included the $100,000 that Orange County supervisors approved in late May after Supervisor Don Wagner moved to offer a $50,000 reward from his office's discretionary budget and Supervisor Katrina Foley matched it. The boy's family also has been crowdfunding a $50,000 reward, and Foley says she has asked Costa Mesa to also offer a reward. On May 26, Orange County officials confirmed that $50,000 from another source of funds will be added.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The names of the suspects were released incorrectly and have been updated.