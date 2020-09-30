Two brothers, ages 9 and 11, dead after being struck by suspected DUI driver in Westlake Village

Two brothers, ages 9 and 11, were killed by a suspected DUI driver while crossing the street Tuesday night in Westlake Village, authorities said Wednesday.

Just after 7 p.m., two vehicles were on Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive when one of the cars, a white sedan, struck two pedestrians, police said. Authorities believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

The 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 9-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Video from the scene showed a scooter in the street and a helmet and roller blades on a sidewalk near the crash location.

The driver of the vehicle, Rebecca Grossman, 57, was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and DUI. Her bail was set at $2,000,000.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.

FOX 11's Gigi Graciette, Susan Hirasuna and Shelly Insheiwat contributed to this report.