Trial continues for man accused of killing Racine Officer John Hetland

The trial continues for the man accused of killing Racine officer John Hetland. 27-year-old Dalquavis Ward is accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland on June 17, 2019 during a robbery at Teezers Bar. Ward faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say Hetland, who was off duty, jumped over the counter to intervene during an attempted robbery.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23 more witnesses who were at the bar when the shooting happened took the stand. Prosecutors say DNA evidence directly links Ward to the homicide. However, the defense argues Ward was not the person who walked into the bar and did not pull the trigger.

“The DNA in four separate locations, even with confirmation tests, confirmed this is the individual guilty of these crimes," said Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

“I submit to you, at the end of the evidence, there will be more than one reasonable hypothesis in which you can render a verdict of not guilty for Mr. Ward," said Charles Glynn, Ward's attorney.