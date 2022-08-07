Tri My Best Triathlon empowers athletes with disabilities

A test of their will, focus and endurance. The Tri My Best Triathlon brings families, athletes and volunteers together in Kenosha – where there's more than glory for those who cross the finish line.

In lane two, Spencer Lake embraces the challenge like any strong swimmer. His head is down, his legs kicking and his focus is always on moving forward.

"Yes, it is tough, but you gotta push through it. You gotta fight through that pain," Spencer said.

He is one of 80 athletes -- ages five and up -- competing in Sunday's triathlon.

Where children living with disabilities get the chance to compete in adaptive events inside and outside the Kenosha YMCA.

"You really shouldn’t be ashamed of who you are, and it’s a different ability, not a disability," said Spencer.

Linda Niemela is one of the race co-directors.

"For them, that's the Olympics. So, they're just really proud of themselves," she said.

Since 2014, she's led the way just to host this event, gathering hundreds of volunteers that serve as 'buddies' who guide the athletes through the course providing families the chance to watch and cheer.

"It's such a great opportunity for kids with disabilities to just get out there," Spencer’s mom Mary Lake said.

Because on this course, effort means a lot more than speed.

"It’s not about finishing first, second, third or last. It’s about having fun and being able to push yourself," Spencer said.

The event is held annually -- and organizers are always looking for more volunteers.

If you're interested in doing so, visit their website.