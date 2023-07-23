Travel back in time at Bristol Renaissance Faire

For nine weekends, Bristol Renaissance Faire will take visitors to the 16th Century with games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and one-of-a-kind encounters with a cast of characters. Isley Gooden is getting the inside scoop into what you can expect on the weekends.

The Faire boasts a beautiful 30-acre site with open-air stages featuring Sword fighters, Minstrels and Jesters. Meet Robin Hood or Queen Elizabeth, in person! All entertainment is included in the price of admission. Nearly 200 artisans display their wares in the Bristol Faire Marketplace.

