Trading app Robinhood blocks users from buying GameStop, other high-flying stocks

The trading app Robinhood is restricting trading in certain securities because of the recent volatility in a number of names.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, BlackBerry Ltd., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Express Inc., GameStop Corp., Koss Corp., Naked Brand Group and Nokia Corp. have been restricted to "position closing only," the company said in a blog post. This means that traders cannot initiate new positions in shares of those companies and can only sell existing holdings.

Robinhood also raised margin requirements for certain companies..

