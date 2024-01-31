Top-tested snow blowers

Long before the first snowflakes fall, Consumer Reports’ team of snow blower testers are hard at work testing the latest models!

Testers use wet sawdust to test snow blowers because it’s consistent and it can "test" the same way every time.

Paul Hope, Consumer Reports’ home editor, explained that "real snow just wouldn’t work—some snowfalls would be heavier, some would be lighter and fluffier, and it wouldn’t be the same for testing each blower."

Testers time how long each snow blower takes to clear the sawdust, how far it throws it, and how much is left over.

And they test to mimic that dreadful plow pile at the end of your driveway.

Some snow blowers power through it. Others, not so much.

Snow blowers are very serious investments, especially if you’re buying a two-stage or three-stage model.

In general, they make sense only if you have three or more serious snowfalls a year and you don’t want to be beholden to a plow company.

Two-stage snow blowers are ideal for bigger jobs and will typically clear snow faster and throw it farther than single-stage blowers.

They’re also better on hills and gravel driveways.

The big trend CR has seen in its lab this year is that battery-powered snow blowers are finally starting to catch up to gas models.

The Ego SNT2807 for $2,200 is a two-stage battery-powered blower that earned top scores in CR’s latest tests.

The battery-powered Ryobi RY408150 for $1,200 is not as fast when it comes to removing snow, but for a thousand dollars less, it might be better on your budget.

For lighter snow clearing—up to 6 inches—consider a single-stage snow blower like the DeWalt Single Stages DCSNP2142Y2 for $1,000.

If you need something in between heavy duty and a light dusting of snow, CR says a gas-powered blower like the single-stage Toro Power Clear 821 QZE 38757 for $950 may still be your best bet.

If you don’t really need a blower but don’t want to get caught unprepared, consider a power shovel.

The battery-powered shovels give you a little extra boost and are perfect for lighter dustings of snow, about 6 inches or less.

But some of them are heavy and they lack wheels, so keep that in mind before you buy.

Consumer Reports says no matter how you’re clearing your snow, remember to go slow and steady to avoid any accidents or injuries.