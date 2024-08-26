Toothpaste and toothbrushes for kids

Parents, are you taking your child's dental health seriously?

The simple habit of brushing twice a day helps remove plaque-causing bacteria, reducing the risk of tooth decay, gum disease, and costly dental treatments.

Dentists agree that choosing the right toothpaste and brush for your kids is crucial.

When selecting a toothpaste for your kids, it's essential to choose one that contains fluoride and is free from potentially harmful ingredients.

Consumer Reports and Made Safe, a nonprofit focused on product safety and sustainability, recently teamed up and evaluated seven different popular children's fluoride toothpaste.

Two toothpastes – Hello Kids Magical Mermaid Fluoride Toothpaste and Jason Sea Fresh Anti- Cavity & Strengthening Toothpaste – stood out as favorites, containing safer and more sustainable ingredients.

ACT Kids Anticavity Toothpaste and Tom’s of Maine Kid’s Natural Silly Strawberry, both contained ingredients with possible risks.

Three products—Burt's Bees Kids Strawberry Splash, Colgate Kids Cavity Protection Bubble Fruit, and Crest Kid's Crest Cavity Protection Sparkle Fun Toothpaste—contained titanium dioxide and other ingredients linked to potential health concerns.

None of these three companies responded to requests for comment on their product’s ingredient safety.

While none of these ingredients pose any immediate risks to kids, research has linked certain food dyes to hyperactivity in children and titanium dioxide to potential damage to the body’s genetic material and immune system.

If you’re wondering if kids can use adult toothpaste, the answer is yes, as long as it contains fluoride and doesn’t address oral health concerns beyond cavity prevention, like gum disease or teeth whitening.

In addition to choosing the right toothpaste, it's also important to select an appropriate toothbrush.

Children can usually start brushing their own teeth between the ages of 3 and 6, and while some research suggests that an electric toothbrush may reduce plaque slightly more than using a manual, the best brush is whichever one your child likes and will use consistently.

In CR’s tests, Philips Sonicare for Kids came out on top, excelling at cleaning and ease of use.

For a more affordable option, the Brusheez Electric Set excelled at cleaning.

By making informed choices about your child's dental products and encouraging good brushing habits, you can help set them up for a lifetime of healthy smiles.