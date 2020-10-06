TMZ: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

article

Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died after a long battle with throat cancer TMZ reported Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Sources directly connected to the rock star told TMZ he died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica Tuesday. His wife, Janie was by his side.

According to TMZ, Van Halen's health went downhill over the past 72 hours after doctors discovered the cancer had moved to his brain and other organs -- cancer he's battled for more than a decade.

