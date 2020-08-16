Three police officers shot in Cedar Park, subject barricaded in home

Three Cedar Park Police Department officers are recovering after being shot in the line of duty and the man suspected of shooting them is still barricaded inside a home with three hostages.

As of 4:30 a.m. (CT), police are asking people who live on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision to stay inside their homes as police continue to work an active scene and negotiate with the suspect.

Officers have reportedly been in contact with both the suspect and the hostages, who are the suspect's family members, and officials say it's unclear what specific weapons the suspect may have at this time.

It all started at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 16. Police say that the suspect is a man in his 20s and has a history of mental illness. The man's mother reportedly called police and asked them to come to the home.

According to Cedar Park Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon, when the mother called she said her son kicked in the door and was acting aggressively. When officers went inside the home, the suspect opened fire.

One officer remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A law enforcement official tells FOX 7 Austin that the injuries to the officers include a gunshot wound to the arm, a shot to the chest that was protected by the officer's bullet-proof vest, and a graze wound to the head.

The mother is now one of three hostages inside the home. One of the other hostages is under the age of 18.

During a press conference last night, Interim Chief Harmon said police have a history at the residence. He also said the suspect has been using social media, conducting a Facebook Live from inside the home.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has since released this statement about the shooting:

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state."